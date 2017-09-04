Tinkler: Boateng will adapt quickly

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler strongly believes that Ghanaian left back Richard Boateng will quickly adapt to the pace of South African football.



The 28-year-old made a name for himself at Congolese giants TP Mazembe, after enjoying a successful three-year stint at the club.

Tinkler revealed that a deal for the left back has been finalised, and he joins the club as a free agent after parting ways with Ghanaian outfit Liberty Professionals.

He added that Boateng brings with him a wealth of experience, and he believes that the left back will quickly adapt to life in the Absa Premiership.

‘He is now officially one of our players,’ Tinkler told KickOff.com.

‘He has played a couple of friendly games. Today [yesterday] was his first opportunity to play in front of a crowd. The boy [from the Ke Yona team] beat him once in the first half and that caught him by surprise, which was a good thing.

‘I think it was a learning experience for him. He is an extremely talented player. I think he has a lot to give to the team. He will adapt to the pace of the game quickly.’

The 47-year-old says he is equally pleased with what he has seen from Sifiso Myeni, who is currently on loan from Bidvest Wits.

‘He [Myeni] was good today for us, playing as a number 10. I don’t remember him losing the ball often. He kept possession very well and I was happy with his performance,’ he added.

SuperSport United are set to lock horns with Maritzburg United in their second leg of the MTN8 semi-final at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off has been set for 20:15.