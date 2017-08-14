Tighthead trouble for Springboks

The Springboks have suffered a further setback with news that Frans Malherbe is set to miss the Test against Argentina due to a neck injury.

According to team doctor Konrad von Hagen, Malherbe has been complaining about a sore neck since Thursday last week. Von Hagen said that Malherbe would undergo further tests and that he is unlikely to be available for the match against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Malherbe’s absence will leave the Boks light at tighthead. Ruan Dreyer, who will soon become a father, is not with the squad.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee will need to back Coenie Oosthuizen or the versatile Trevor Nyakane in the starting side. The Stormers tighthead Wilco Louw, who featured for the SA A side in the two-game series against the French Barbarians in June, may be brought into the team to provide tighthead cover.

Meanwhile, scrumhalf Ross Cronjé faces a fitness test ahead of the Rugby Championship opener in Port Elizabeth. Cronjé is still recovering from shoulder and chest injuries sustained in the Super Rugby final, and is yet to take contact in training.

Handré Pollard is making progress in his recovery from an ankle injury, but will not be considered for the first Test against the Pumas.

