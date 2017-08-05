Three uncapped players in Springbok squad

Three uncapped players have been included in the 34-man Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship.

They are Sharks flyhalf/fullback Curwin Bosch and flank Dan du Preez (twin brother of Jean-Luc), and Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant.

The uncapped trio, as well as prop Trevor Nyakane, flanker Uzair Cassiem and flyhalf Handré Pollard, are the only players in the squad who were not part of the Boks’ 3-0 Test series win over France in June.

‘Warrick is a good attacking player that finishes his try-scoring opportunities well,’ said Bok coach Allister Coetzee. ‘Curwin has shown a lot of promise when playing fullback and flyhalf, and has exceptional kicking abilities, while Dan has performed consistently well for the Sharks. We will introduce them to the Springbok environment and I am looking forward to working with all three.’

Meanwhile, Bok captain Warren Whiteley has been withdrawn because of his groin injury, which will most likely keep him out of action for six more weeks. Whiteley captained the Boks in the first two Tests against France and missed the final match in Johannesburg because of his groin problem, which also forced him to miss the rest of the Super Rugby campaign.

‘Warren’s absence is a massive blow for the Springboks and for him personally. I really feel for him, but I am sure he will get back stronger. It gives an opportunity for another player now and I am sure there will be very strong competition for the No 8 jersey.’

Experienced prop Beast Mtawarira is recovering from a neck injury sustained in June. He will, however, join the Bok squad in Port Elizabeth, where his return to play will be closely monitored and a call on his availability for selection will be made during the course of the two weeks.

Frans Steyn was not considered for selection at this time as a decision was made that it was in the player’s best interest to have a good pre-season, following a prolonged layoff since June and a gruelling European season.

Springbok squad:

Forwards – Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Lizo Gqoboka, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Beast Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle.

Backs – Curwin Bosch, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronjé, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handré Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Francois Venter.

