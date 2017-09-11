Tau shines as Sundowns beat Stars

Percy Tau netted a brace to help Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Free State Stars 2-1 in the Absa Premiership at Goble Park on Monday evening, writes Dylan Appolis.

Pitso Mosimane’s side came into the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Polokwane City in their previous Absa Premiership encounter.

Meanwhile, Luc Eymael’s men played out to a 2-2 draw with defending champions Bidvest Wits in their previous PSL clash before the international break.

The Brazilians got off to a good start and saw more ball possession in the opening exchanges of the match.

Ea Lla Koto had a good opportunity to open the scoring in the ninth minute when Relebogile Mokhuoane unleashed an effort at goal, but his effort failed to beat Razak Brimah and flew wide of the target.

Sundowns nearly took the lead in the 21st minute after Leonardo Castro was played through on goal before hitting the woodwork with his effort.

Mosimane’s side were dealt a blow seven minutes later as Anthony Laffor was forced off the field with an injury and had to be replaced by Percy Tau.

Stars started to see more possession of the ball as the match went on, but found it hard to break down the Sundowns defence.

However, Sundowns eventually took the lead just before the half time interval when substitute Tau curled his free-kick into the top corner and made it 1-0.

The Brazilians went into the half time interval with a one goal advantage over Ea Lla Koto.

Tau then doubled his sides lead in the 59th minute when he beat his marker before unleashing a powerful strike to find the top corner to make it 2-0.

Ea Lla Koto grew in confidence and commanded more possession as the match went on as they went in search of a goal.

Stars then pulled a goal back in stoppage time after Nhlanhla Vilakazi found the net with his header, but it proved to be a consolation goal as Sundowns held onto their lead until the final whistle to secure the win.