Tahir, Viljoen lead Derbyshire to quarters

Hardus Viljoen and Imran Tahir teamed up to take six wickets as Worcestershire were knocked out for 98 to hand Derbyshire a 48-run win on Friday.

It was a hunt for a T20 Blast quarter-finals spot in Derby as the Falcons took on the Worcestershire Rapids, which ended as an easy win for the home side.

Despite losing the toss and being sent into bat, Derbyshire were kept relatively at bay, but Durban-born Wayne Madsen, who was the MVP of the Month for July, backed up his award by smashing a 42-ball 55 to help his side post a competitive 146-8.

He showed his all-round ability after scoring his fourth half-century of the tournament by taking an early wicket to set the visitors back early on, bowling their captain, Joe Leach, for a duck on the second ball of their innings.

It was a wicket-fest from there on, as Ben Cotton (2-14), Imran Tahir (4-17) and Hardus Viljoen (2-20) continued Madsen’s good work, which included a double from Lions speedster Viljoen in the sixth over.

Tahir was crucial to the Falcons’ demise, removing their best chance of a decent total by taking out Ross Whiteley (22-ball 29) as the visitors stumbled to 80-6.

A double from the Proteas spinner in the 14th over ensured that his side kept the pressure on, and he put the final nail in the coffin by claiming the last wicket in the 16th over as the visitors were rapidly dismissed for 98.

Scorecard

Lancashire vs Warwickshire

Dane Vilas scored 30 and Ryan McLaren took 1-39 as their side lost to Warwickshire by two wickets with three balls remaining.

Scorecard

Middlesex vs Glamorgan

Marchant de Lange took 3-19 as Middlesex were restricted to 99-8, which helped Glamorgan claim a seven-wicket win in Cardiff.

Scorecard

Somerset vs Hampshire

Roelof van der Merwe (3-13), who played 13 ODIs for the Proteas, helped his side skittle Kyle Abbott’s Hampshire for 91 as Somerset claimed a mammoth 98-run victory in Southampton.

Photo: Harry Hubbard/Getty Images