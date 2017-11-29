T20 Global League payouts expected

CSA is reportedly close to confirming player payouts after the postponement of the T20 Global League.

The inaugural tournament was due to take place in November 2017, but due to the failure to secure a broadcast deal and other financial setbacks, the tournament was scrapped and reset for a 2018 kick-off.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket South Africa and the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) are close to finalising a compensation agreement for the players who had been contracted to participate in the tournament.

Talks of players willing to accept 50% of the value of their contracts have surfaced, which could result in CSA still facing a chunky financial blow. The combined value of the 144 player contracts is said to be around R136 707 000 ($10-million), and half of this would equate to an estimated R70-million hit.

The exact payout amounts are expected to be revealed soon, and CSA will hope that the tours of India and Australia will pull in some much-needed revenue to cover the expense.

