SuperSport to take action against Sundowns for Brockie approach

SuperSport United will lay a complaint against Mamelodi Sundowns for reportedly tapping-up striker Jeremy Brockie according to CEO Stan Matthews.

Masandawana were extremely active during the transfer window, securing deals for Oupa Manyisa, George Lebese, Brimah Razak and Rivaldo Coetzee respectively, however, Masandawana were unable to sign Brockie despite the striker handing in a last-minute transfer request.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews highlighted the laws that govern transfers in the Absa Premiership and suggested that Sundowns were guilty of wrongdoing with many of their signings, including their approach of Brockie.

‘There is a charter with rules and a constitution that governs us,’ he told IOL.

‘I can say watch this space because for sure we will be laying a complaint with the PSL after this transfer window.

‘You tell me what you see around the country at the moment. When [George] Lebese is agitating for a move from [Kaizer] Chiefs, [Oupa] Manyisa from [Orlando] Pirates, Rivaldo [Coetzee] from Ajax [Cape Town], [Lebogang] Manyama and [Aubrey)] Ngoma from Cape Town City, Brockie and Phakamani Mahlambi too, you look at that and say, what’s the common thread?

‘And then you tell me whether we as clubs should be happy that coaches from other teams call our players directly? That terms, prices and fees are negotiated when you haven’t had the decency to get permission from a club to talk to their player.

‘These are things that no football administrator should be happy about. They are not proper. The lack of activity in the transfer market speaks a lot to the fact that it’s not only about money anymore.

‘It’s not a case of pitching up with a big cheque book and thinking you can throw your wallet at it and we are all going to roll over and rebuild our team season after season while few people run off with the silverware.

‘It’s the way things are being done [that leaves a bitter taste]. There are seven or eight clubs in the PSL that are experiencing the same problem of their players being encouraged to stay away from training. It doesn’t leave a good taste,’ he concluded.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix