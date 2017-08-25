SuperSport swoop in for Egwuekwe

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe from Finnish side Kuopion Palloseura.

The 28-year-old has now put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Matsatsantsa, after impressing by scoring five goals from 32 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

Egwuekwe face stiff competition for a starting berth in Eric Tinkler’s side from the likes of Morgan Gould, Clayton Daniels and Tefu Mashamaite.

Over the course of his career, Egwuekwe has racked up 60 appearances, scored seven goals and assisted a further three while playing for the likes of Nasarawa United, Warri Wolves and Kuopion Palloseura.

On an international level, the defender has netted two goals from 35 appearances for the Nigerian national team since making his debut in 2011 under the guidance of the late Stephen Keshi.

Matsatsantsa have also added the services of Prince Dube and Siyabonga Nhlapo to bolster their squad for the season ahead.

.@SuperSportFC defender Azubuike Egwuekwe with Matsatsantsa head coach Eric Tinkler #SkeemaMatsatsantsa pic.twitter.com/UuUgciLcAt — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 24, 2017

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix