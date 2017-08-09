SuperSport, Sundowns granted Caf deadline extension

Reigning Caf Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United have been given an extension to register players for their African exploits.

Sundowns and SuperSport have been granted an extension until Friday to register extra players for their remaining matches in their respective African exploits.

Caf passed the rules amendments to allow three more players to be registered by the two Tshwane teams after they added 27 players at the start of the campaign.

Pitso Mosimane’s side have qualified for the quarter-final stage, where they will face Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, and in a bid to retain their African title, Masandawana have bolstered their squad with the acquisitions of goalkeeper Razak Brimah and Oupa Manyisa. The Chloorkop-based outfit also appear likely to seal the services of Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese, and it remains to be seen whether or not Geeza will be registered as part of Sundowns’ Caf squad.

Eric Tinkler’s Supersport outfit have also bolstered their squad, and are expected to register Siyabonga Nhlapo, Sipho Mbule and Prince Dube for their Caf Confederation Cup last-eight encounter against Zambian outfit Zesco United.

Caf rules allow clubs to register a maximum of 30 players for the annual events, with a minimum of 23 players before the beginning of the year.

If a club decides to register all 30 players before the campaign kicks off, they are entitled to do so, but won’t be allowed to do so later in the year.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

– This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za