SuperSport secure Pro14 broadcast rights

SuperSport has acquired the rights to broadcast this season’s Pro14 competition.

The deal will see them broadcast a range of matches in the new-look tournament, which now boasts the inclusion of the Kings and Cheetahs.

The Cheetahs will face Ulster on Friday night (SS1, 20:35), while the reigning Pro14 champions, the Scarlets, are set to host the Kings in Llanelli on Saturday (SS1, 18:30pm).

‘This is an exciting property that offers an entirely new flavour,’ CEO Gideon Khobane said. ‘There’s a particular intrigue in northern hemisphere rugby and to be part of this pioneering change presents an array of possibilities, both for the teams and indeed SuperSport.

‘We look forward to watching the action unfold from this weekend.’

SuperSport will produce select SA-based fixtures, and take the overseas feed on other Pro14 matches that will be broadcast.