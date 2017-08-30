SuperSport poised to secure Pro14 coverage

SuperSport is poised to secure broadcasting rights to the new-look Pro14 competition, with the Cheetahs and Kings set to kick off their campaigns this weekend. CRAIG LEWIS reports.

In the midst of the ongoing Rugby Championship and Currie Cup, it’s almost slipped under the radar that both the Cheetahs and Kings are set for their first taste of European rugby this weekend.

The Cheetahs will take on highly-regarded Irish club Ulster in Belfast on Friday night, while the Kings are set to be hosted by reigning champs, the Scarlets, in Wales.

There is understandably a fair amount of interest to see how the Cheetahs and Kings fare in their respective season openers, and while these fixtures are not currently on SuperSport’s TV schedule, it is believed that negotiations are well under way to secure the necessary rights.

When approached for clarity, SuperSport stated that they were at the ‘sharp end of negotiations’, with an announcement expected to be made shortly.

During negotiations for the introduction of the South African sides to the Pro14, it was reported that one of the big selling points for organisers was the fact that there would be a significant financial boost due to new TV rights.

‘Our unions and World Rugby are committed to broadening the game, and this move is evidence of our ambition to lead the way in growing the club game beyond our own borders,’ Pro14 CEO Martin Anayi stated. ‘It is a move that also lays the foundations for years to come. The appeal of professional club rugby has never been greater and we aim to be at the forefront of the game’s growth around the world.’

Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Gallo Images