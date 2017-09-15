SuperSport kept at bay by Zesco

SuperSport United were forced to play out to a goalless draw with Zesco United in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Eric Tinkler’s side advance to the quarter-finals after they finished second in Group D two points behind table-toppers TP Mazembe.

Meanwhile, Zlatko Krmpotic’s men booked their place in the last eight of the competition after finishing top of Group C with 10 points.

SuperSport got off to a good start and should’ve taken the lead as early as the sixth minute when Grant Kekana latched onto a ball from Bradley Grobler, but the defender could not capitalise on the opportunity.

The home side thought they had taken the lead eight minutes later, but Grobler’s goal was ruled out after he was judged to have handled the ball in the area.

Zesco started to gain their rhythm in the match and started seeing more possession of the ball as the match went on.

However, the match went into the half time interval locked at 0-0 as neither side could find the opening goal.

The visiting side nearly took the lead in the 55th minute, but they were unable to break down SuperSport’s defence.

A minute later, Grobler had an opportunity to put his side ahead, but the striker blasted his effort wide of the target.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane should’ve scored in the 59th minute when he unleashed a volley at goal, but he could only guide his effort inches wide of the target.

Dean Furman had an opportunity to hand his side the lead in the final minutes of the match, however the midfielder could only guide his effort from distances over the bar.

However, neither side could find the back of the net as both sides had to settle for a draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

