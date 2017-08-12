SuperSport edge Chiefs

Jeremy Brockie’s strike gave SuperSport United a 1-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN8 quarter-final encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

Steve Komphela didn’t hand any new signings starting berths, while opting to remain with the striking partnership of Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez. Siphiwe Tshabalala returned to the starting line up after missing the Carling Black Label Cup victory against Orlando Pirates.

SuperSport United fielded a largely familiar side, with Eric Tinkler opting for two strikers in Bradley Grobler and Jeremy Brockie. Returning loanee Dove Wome was also handed a starting berth, with Cole Alexander and Grant Kekana also starting.

The game got off to a frantic start with both sides not looking to give much away in terms of possession and goalscoring opportunities. The first opportunity on goal came via an audacious long range effort from Geeorge Maluleka who looked to catch Ronwen Williams off his line.

SuperSport took the lead in the seventh minute from a well-worked counter-attack, which was brilliantly finished off from Brockie despite the attention of a number of Chiefs defenders.

Tshabalala took matters into his own hands in the 24th minute and was unlucky to see his shot crash against the bar after selling Aubrey Modiba for a dummy.

The home side showed glimpses of promise when going forward, but failed to penetrate the SuperSport defence, who were content with just getting behind the ball when needed.

Ronwen Williams pulled off the save of the encounter when he tipped over Parker’s powerful goalbound effort in the 34th minute.

Chiefs continued to launch wave of attacks towards the SuperSport goalframe, but it didn’t amount to anything as Tinkler’s side went into the half-time break with the lead.

SuperSport introduced Thuso Phala for Alexander in the second half as they looked to double their lead. Grobler came agonisingly close to doing so in the 52nd minute when he robbed Khune of possession but his subsequent lobbed effort was cleared off the line by Eric Mathoho.

Parker came close to equalising two minutes later, but was unfortunate to see his header come off the woodwork.

The intensity of the game died down somewhat and was replaced with a spate of bookable offences, with the referee struggling to take a hold of the game.

SuperSport signalled their intent with a defensive substitution in the 68th minute as Siyabonga Nhlapo replaced Wome, while Chiefs fans called for the substitution of the game. Komphela responded in the 73rd minute when he replaced Parker with Joseph Molangoane.

Luck continued to desert Chiefs as Hendrick Ekstein’s effort came off the crossbar in the 75th minute after some lovely play by Willard Katsande. Bhongolwethu Jayiya was introduced late on as Chiefs went into all attacking mode.

Amakhosi threw everything forward in the final exchanges, but failed to get a goal as SuperSport joined Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City in the semi-finals of the tournament.

