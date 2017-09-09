SuperSport book spot in MTN8 final

SuperSport United defeated Maritzburg United 2-0 in the second-leg of the MTN8 semi-final at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

The encounter got off to a frightening pace with both sides intent on breaking the deadlock which saw some

SuperSport took the lead in the 14th minute when Jeremy Brockie headed in Aubrey Modiba’s cross, with Maritzburg guilty of some poor defending.

Fadlu Davids’ side did not sit back after conceding the opener as they upped their efforts at finding an equaliser, but they were oftem let down by their final ball into the area.

Thuso Phala came agonisingly close to doubling his sides lead in the 30th minute when a fine counter-attacking move resulted in him finding some behind the Maritzburg defence, but the wingers subsequent effort flew inches wide of the effort.

Maritzburg were fortunate not to be reduced to ten men when Siphesile Ndlovu’s horrorible over-the-ball challenge caught Grant Kekana’s on the ankle, but the referee gave Ndlovu a yellow for his efforts.

SuperSport doubled their lead and took a 3-1 aggregate lead moments before the half-time break as Kekana’s long ball into the area was met by Teboho Mokoena who headed in the path of Brockie who in turn found the back of the net with a fine header.

Maritzburg did eerything they could in a bid to reduce the deficit, but forall their efforts, SuperSport looked a solid outfit who appeared tough to break down.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when substitute Yazid Atouba was shown his second yellow card.

SuperSport played out the remaining minutes of the encounter with ease as they booked their spo in the MTN8 final.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix