Superbru: United set to earn a point at Arsenal

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Manchester United look set to earn a point against Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

Leicester City vs Burnley

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-3

Everton vs Huddersfield Town

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Stoke City vs Swansea City

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Gary Lemke: 0-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-4

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Gary Lemke: 3-0

Wade Pretorius: 4-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-1

Marshall Gouts: 5-0