 Superbru: Manchester United set to earn a point at Arsenal
    Superbru: United set to earn a point at Arsenal

    Rob Holding in action against Ander Herrera
    Published on

    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Manchester United look set to earn a point against Arsenal.

    Chelsea vs Newcastle  

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

     Leicester City vs Burnley 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-3

    Everton vs Huddersfield Town 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Stoke City vs Swansea City 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Arsenal vs Manchester United 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Bournemouth vs Southampton 

    Gary Lemke: 0-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-4

    Manchester City vs West Ham United

    Gary Lemke: 3-0

    Wade Pretorius: 4-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-1

    Marshall Gouts: 5-0

