Superbru: Sundowns stall at SuperSport

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s action in the Absa Premiership, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Mamelodi Sundowns stall at SuperSport United.
Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
AmaZulu vs Free State Stars
Gary Lemke: 0-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Polokwane City vs Baroka
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-0
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Ajax Cape Town vs Golden Arrows
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Platinum Stars vs Maritzburg United
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-2