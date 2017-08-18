Superbru: Sundowns stall at SuperSport

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s action in the Absa Premiership, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Mamelodi Sundowns stall at SuperSport United.

Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

AmaZulu vs Free State Stars

Gary Lemke: 0-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Polokwane City vs Baroka

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-0

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Ajax Cape Town vs Golden Arrows

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Platinum Stars vs Maritzburg United

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-2