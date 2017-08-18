Superbru: Sundowns stall at SuperSport

 Superbru: Mamelodi Sundowns stall at SuperSport United
    Tebogo Lngerman is challenged by Thuso Phala
    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s action in the Absa Premiership, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Mamelodi Sundowns stall at SuperSport United.

    Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    AmaZulu vs Free State Stars 

    Gary Lemke: 0-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Polokwane City vs Baroka 

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-0

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Ajax Cape Town vs Golden Arrows 

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Platinum Stars vs Maritzburg United 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

