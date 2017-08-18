Superbru: Spurs to edge Chelsea at Wembley

 Superbru: Tottenham Hotspur to edge Chelsea at Wembley
    Cesar Azpilicueta vies for the ball with Harry Kane
    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends action of the Premier League, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Tottenham Hotspur edge Chelsea in their London Derby.

    Swansea City vs Manchester United 

    Gary Lemke: 0-3

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 0-2

    Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 

    Gary Lemke: 3-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-0

    Bournemouth vs Watford 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 3-1

    Southampton vs West Ham United 

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 4-1

    Stoke City vs Arsenal 

    Gary Lemke: 0-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 1-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

