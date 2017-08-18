Superbru: Spurs to edge Chelsea at Wembley

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends action of the Premier League, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Tottenham Hotspur edge Chelsea in their London Derby.
Swansea City vs Manchester United
Gary Lemke: 0-3
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 0-2
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Gary Lemke: 3-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-0
Bournemouth vs Watford
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 3-1
Southampton vs West Ham United
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 4-1
Stoke City vs Arsenal
Gary Lemke: 0-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 1-3
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-1