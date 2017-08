Superbru: Pick Bulls to beat Sharks

Before you make your Superbru picks for Wednesday’s Currie Cup games, take a look at the SA Rugby magazine team’s predictions.

Preview

GRIQUAS vs WESTERN PROVINCE

Jon Cardinelli: WP by 10

Gary Lemke: WP by 12

Craig Lewis: WP by 20

Simon Borchardt: WP by 7

Mariette Adams: WP by 15

Juandre Joubert: WP by 12

PUMAS vs FREE STATE CHEETAHS

Jon Cardinelli: Cheetahs by 15

Gary Lemke: Cheetahs by 14

Craig Lewis: Cheetahs by 25

Simon Borchardt: Cheetahs by 3

Mariette Adams: Cheetahs by 20

Juandre Joubert: Cheetahs by 15

BLUE BULLS vs SHARKS

Jon Cardinelli: Bulls by 5

Gary Lemke: Bulls by 7

Craig Lewis: Bulls by 8

Simon Borchardt: Bulls by 3

Mariette Adams: Bulls by 7

Juandre Joubert: Bulls by 5

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix