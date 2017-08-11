SuperBru: Man Utd tipped to beat West Ham

 SuperBru: Manchester United to edge West Ham United
    Manchester United striker Anthony Martial
    Before you make your SuperBru picks for the weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Manchester United tips to beat West Ham United in the opening match.

    Arsenal vs Leicester City

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Juandre Joubert: 2-0

    Watford vs Liverpool

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 0-2

    Juandre Joubert: 1-1

    Everton vs Stoke City

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Juandre Joubert: 1-1

    West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    Juandre Joubert: 1-1

    Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-1

    Juandre Joubert: 1-0

    Southampton vs Swansea City

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Juandre Joubert: 1-0

    Chelsea vs Burnley

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Juandre Joubert: 3-0

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

    Gary Lemke: 0-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-3

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 0-5

    Juandre Joubert: 0-2

    Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Juandre Joubert: 1-2

    Manchester United vs West Ham United

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Juandre Joubert: 2-0

