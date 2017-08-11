SuperBru: Man Utd tipped to beat West Ham

Before you make your SuperBru picks for the weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Manchester United tips to beat West Ham United in the opening match.
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Juandre Joubert: 2-0
Watford vs Liverpool
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 0-2
Juandre Joubert: 1-1
Everton vs Stoke City
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Juandre Joubert: 1-1
West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
Juandre Joubert: 1-1
Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-1
Juandre Joubert: 1-0
Southampton vs Swansea City
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Juandre Joubert: 1-0
Chelsea vs Burnley
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Juandre Joubert: 3-0
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Gary Lemke: 0-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-3
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 0-5
Juandre Joubert: 0-2
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-3
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Juandre Joubert: 1-2
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Juandre Joubert: 2-0