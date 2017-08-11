SuperBru: Man Utd tipped to beat West Ham

Before you make your SuperBru picks for the weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Manchester United tips to beat West Ham United in the opening match.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Juandre Joubert: 2-0

Watford vs Liverpool

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 0-2

Juandre Joubert: 1-1

Everton vs Stoke City

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Juandre Joubert: 1-1

West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

Juandre Joubert: 1-1

Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-1

Juandre Joubert: 1-0

Southampton vs Swansea City

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Juandre Joubert: 1-0

Chelsea vs Burnley

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Juandre Joubert: 3-0

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Gary Lemke: 0-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-3

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 0-5

Juandre Joubert: 0-2

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-3

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Juandre Joubert: 1-2

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Juandre Joubert: 2-0