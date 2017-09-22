 Superbru: Manchester City set to trash Crystal Palace
    • , , , Tagged , , ,


    Superbru: Man City set to thrash Palace

    Jason Puncheon in action with Kevin De Bruyne
    Jason Puncheon in action with Kevin De Bruyne
    Published on

    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Manchester City are set to trash Crystal Palace on Saturday.

    West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

    Gary Lemke: 1-3

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 0-3

    Swansea City vs Watford

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Southampton vs Manchester United

    Gary Lemke: 0-2

    Wade Pretorius: 0-2

    Dylan Appolis: 1-3

    Marshall Gouts: 0-2

    Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-0

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Everton vs Bournemouth

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

    Gary Lemke: 4-0

    Wade Pretorius: 4-0

    Dylan Appolis: 4-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Stoke City vs Chelsea

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    Leicester City vs Liverpool

    Gary Lemke: 2-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

    Gary Lemke: 0-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 0-0

    Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion

    Gary Lemke: 3-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

    Article written by