Superbru: Man City set to thrash Palace

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Manchester City are set to trash Crystal Palace on Saturday.
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Gary Lemke: 1-3
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 0-3
Swansea City vs Watford
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Southampton vs Manchester United
Gary Lemke: 0-2
Wade Pretorius: 0-2
Dylan Appolis: 1-3
Marshall Gouts: 0-2
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-0
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Everton vs Bournemouth
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Gary Lemke: 4-0
Wade Pretorius: 4-0
Dylan Appolis: 4-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Stoke City vs Chelsea
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
Leicester City vs Liverpool
Gary Lemke: 2-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
Gary Lemke: 0-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 0-0
Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion
Gary Lemke: 3-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points