Superbru: Man City set to thrash Palace

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Manchester City are set to trash Crystal Palace on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Gary Lemke: 1-3

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 0-3

Swansea City vs Watford

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Southampton vs Manchester United

Gary Lemke: 0-2

Wade Pretorius: 0-2

Dylan Appolis: 1-3

Marshall Gouts: 0-2

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-0

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Everton vs Bournemouth

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Gary Lemke: 4-0

Wade Pretorius: 4-0

Dylan Appolis: 4-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Stoke City vs Chelsea

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Gary Lemke: 2-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Gary Lemke: 0-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 0-0

Arsenal vs West Bromwich Albion

Gary Lemke: 3-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points