 Superbru: Liverpool to edge Arsenal at Anfield
    Alexis Sanchez in action with Emre Can
    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s action of the Premier League, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Liverpool edge Arsenal at Anfield.

    Bournemouth vs Manchester City

    Gary Lemke: 1-3

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 0-3

    Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

    Gary Lemke: 0-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Crystal Palace vs Swansea City

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis:

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Newcastle United vs West Ham United

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Manchester United vs Leicester City

    Gary Lemke: 3-1

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-1

    Marshall Gouts: 3-1

    West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Chelsea vs Everton

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

    Gary Lemke: 5-0

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-1

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Liverpool vs Arsenal

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

