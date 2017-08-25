Superbru: Liverpool to edge Arsenal at Anfield

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s action of the Premier League, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Liverpool edge Arsenal at Anfield.
Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Gary Lemke: 1-3
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 0-3
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Gary Lemke: 0-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Crystal Palace vs Swansea City
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis:
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Gary Lemke: 3-1
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-1
Marshall Gouts: 3-1
West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Chelsea vs Everton
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Gary Lemke: 5-0
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-1
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points