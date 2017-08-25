Superbru: Liverpool to edge Arsenal at Anfield

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s action of the Premier League, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Liverpool edge Arsenal at Anfield.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Gary Lemke: 1-3

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 0-3

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Gary Lemke: 0-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Crystal Palace vs Swansea City

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis:

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Gary Lemke: 3-1

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-1

Marshall Gouts: 3-1

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Chelsea vs Everton

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Gary Lemke: 5-0

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-1

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points