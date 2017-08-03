 SuperBru: Lions to lift Super Rugby trophy
    Lions – SuperBru
    Rohan Janse van Rensburg against the Crusaders
    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Super Rugby final and Currie Cup games, take a look at the SA Rugby magazine team’s predictions.

    SUPER RUGBY 

    LIONS vs CRUSADERS

    Jon Cardinelli: Lions by 7
    Gary Lemke: Lions by 9
    Craig Lewis: Lions by 8
    Simon Borchardt: Lions by 7
    Mariette Adams: Lions by 5
    Juandre Joubert: Lions by 3

    CURRIE CUP

    SHARKS vs GRIQUAS

    Jon Cardinelli: Sharks by 9
    Gary Lemke: Sharks by 12
    Craig Lewis: Sharks by 17
    Simon Borchardt: Sharks by 12
    Mariette Adams: Sharks by 10
    Juandre Joubert: Sharks by 11

    WESTERN PROVINCE vs PUMAS

    Jon Cardinelli: WP by 5
    Gary Lemke: WP by 16
    Craig Lewis: WP by 10
    Simon Borchardt: WP by 10
    Mariette Adams: WP by 10
    Juandre Joubert: WP by 13

    BLUE BULLS vs GOLDEN LIONS

    Jon Cardinelli: Bulls by 7
    Gary Lemke: Bulls by 7
    Craig Lewis: Bulls by 7
    Simon Borchardt: Bulls by 6
    Mariette Adams: Lions by 7
    Juandre Joubert: Bulls by 7

    Photo: Anne Laing/HM Images

