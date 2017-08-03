SuperBru: Lions to lift Super Rugby trophy

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Super Rugby final and Currie Cup games, take a look at the SA Rugby magazine team’s predictions.

SUPER RUGBY

LIONS vs CRUSADERS

Jon Cardinelli: Lions by 7

Gary Lemke: Lions by 9

Craig Lewis: Lions by 8

Simon Borchardt: Lions by 7

Mariette Adams: Lions by 5

Juandre Joubert: Lions by 3

CURRIE CUP

SHARKS vs GRIQUAS

Jon Cardinelli: Sharks by 9

Gary Lemke: Sharks by 12

Craig Lewis: Sharks by 17

Simon Borchardt: Sharks by 12

Mariette Adams: Sharks by 10

Juandre Joubert: Sharks by 11

WESTERN PROVINCE vs PUMAS

Jon Cardinelli: WP by 5

Gary Lemke: WP by 16

Craig Lewis: WP by 10

Simon Borchardt: WP by 10

Mariette Adams: WP by 10

Juandre Joubert: WP by 13

BLUE BULLS vs GOLDEN LIONS

Jon Cardinelli: Bulls by 7

Gary Lemke: Bulls by 7

Craig Lewis: Bulls by 7

Simon Borchardt: Bulls by 6

Mariette Adams: Lions by 7

Juandre Joubert: Bulls by 7

Photo: Anne Laing/HM Images