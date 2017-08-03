SuperBru: Lions to lift Super Rugby trophy

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Super Rugby final and Currie Cup games, take a look at the SA Rugby magazine team’s predictions.
SUPER RUGBY
LIONS vs CRUSADERS
Jon Cardinelli: Lions by 7
Gary Lemke: Lions by 9
Craig Lewis: Lions by 8
Simon Borchardt: Lions by 7
Mariette Adams: Lions by 5
Juandre Joubert: Lions by 3
CURRIE CUP
SHARKS vs GRIQUAS
Jon Cardinelli: Sharks by 9
Gary Lemke: Sharks by 12
Craig Lewis: Sharks by 17
Simon Borchardt: Sharks by 12
Mariette Adams: Sharks by 10
Juandre Joubert: Sharks by 11
WESTERN PROVINCE vs PUMAS
Jon Cardinelli: WP by 5
Gary Lemke: WP by 16
Craig Lewis: WP by 10
Simon Borchardt: WP by 10
Mariette Adams: WP by 10
Juandre Joubert: WP by 13
BLUE BULLS vs GOLDEN LIONS
Jon Cardinelli: Bulls by 7
Gary Lemke: Bulls by 7
Craig Lewis: Bulls by 7
Simon Borchardt: Bulls by 6
Mariette Adams: Lions by 7
Juandre Joubert: Bulls by 7
Photo: Anne Laing/HM Images