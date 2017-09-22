Superbru: Experts undecided on Wits result

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Orlando Pirates set out to frustrate Bidvest Wits.
Cape Town Cit vs Polokwane City
Gary Lemke: 3-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Baroka vs Ajax Cape Town
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 3-1
Bidvest Wits vs Orlando Pirates
Gary Lemke: 0-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
AmaZulu vs Platinum Stars
Gary Lemke: 0-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points
Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix