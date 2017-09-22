Superbru: Experts undecided on Wits result

 Superbru: Experts undecided on Bidvest Wits result
    Gabadinho Mhango challenged by Happy Jele
    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Orlando Pirates set out to frustrate Bidvest Wits.

    Cape Town Cit vs Polokwane City

    Gary Lemke: 3-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Baroka vs Ajax Cape Town

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 3-1

    Bidvest Wits vs Orlando Pirates

    Gary Lemke: 0-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    AmaZulu vs Platinum Stars

    Gary Lemke: 0-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

    Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

