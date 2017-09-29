Superbru: Experts undecided on Chelsea result

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Manchester City are set to earn a point at Stamford Bridge.

Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Gary Lemke: 0-3

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Stoke City vs Southampton

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-0

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

West Ham United vs Swansea City

Gary Lemke: 0-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

West Bromwich Albion vs Watford

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Gary Lemke: 3-0

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Gary Lemke: 3-0

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Everton vs Burnley

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Gary Lemke: 2-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points

Photo: Backpagepix