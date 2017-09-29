 Superbru: Experts undecided on Chelsea result
    • , , , Tagged , , ,


    Superbru: Experts undecided on Chelsea result

    Eden Hazard vies for the ball against John Stones
    Eden Hazard vies for the ball against John Stones
    Published on

    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Manchester City are set to earn a point at Stamford Bridge.

    Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

    Gary Lemke: 0-3

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Stoke City vs Southampton

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-0

    Bournemouth vs Leicester City

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    West Ham United vs Swansea City

    Gary Lemke: 0-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    West Bromwich Albion vs Watford

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

    Gary Lemke: 3-0

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Chelsea vs Manchester City

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

    Gary Lemke: 3-0

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Everton vs Burnley

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Newcastle United vs Liverpool

    Gary Lemke: 2-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

    Photo: Backpagepix

    Article written by