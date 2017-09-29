Superbru: Experts undecided on Chelsea result

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekends Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Manchester City are set to earn a point at Stamford Bridge.
Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur
Gary Lemke: 0-3
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Stoke City vs Southampton
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-0
Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
West Ham United vs Swansea City
Gary Lemke: 0-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
West Bromwich Albion vs Watford
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Gary Lemke: 3-0
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Gary Lemke: 3-0
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Everton vs Burnley
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Gary Lemke: 2-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points
Photo: Backpagepix