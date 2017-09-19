 Superbru: Cape Town City set to stall at Orlando Pirates
    • , , , Tagged , , ,


    Superbru: CT City set to stall at Pirates

    Thabo Matlaba evades challenge from Tshepo Gumede
    Thabo Matlaba evades challenge from Tshepo Gumede
    Published on

    Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Cape Town City set to stall with Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

    Polokwane City vs Free State Stars 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-0

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    SuperSport United vs Chippa United

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Bloemfontein Celtic vs Baroka

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-0

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    AmaZulu vs Bidvest Wits

    Gary Lemke: 0-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Platinum Stars vs Golden Arrows

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 0-3

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

    Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

    Article written by