Superbru: CT City set to stall at Pirates

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Cape Town City set to stall with Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

Polokwane City vs Free State Stars

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-0

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

SuperSport United vs Chippa United

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Baroka

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-0

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

AmaZulu vs Bidvest Wits

Gary Lemke: 0-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Platinum Stars vs Golden Arrows

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 0-3

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix