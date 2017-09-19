Superbru: CT City set to stall at Pirates

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as Cape Town City set to stall with Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.
Polokwane City vs Free State Stars
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-0
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
SuperSport United vs Chippa United
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Bloemfontein Celtic vs Baroka
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-0
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
AmaZulu vs Bidvest Wits
Gary Lemke: 0-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Platinum Stars vs Golden Arrows
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 0-3
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points
Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix