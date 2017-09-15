Superbru: Chiefs to claim narrow win over Wits

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Kaizer Chiefs set out to claim a narrow win over Bidvest Wits.
Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Ajax Cape Town vs Polokwane City
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Baroka vs Free State Stars
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Platinum Stars vs Chippa United
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points
Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix