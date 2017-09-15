Superbru: Chiefs to claim narrow win over Wits

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Kaizer Chiefs set out to claim a narrow win over Bidvest Wits.

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Ajax Cape Town vs Polokwane City

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Baroka vs Free State Stars

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Platinum Stars vs Chippa United

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix