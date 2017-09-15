Superbru: Chiefs to claim narrow win over Wits

 Superbru: Kaizer Chiefs to claim narrow win over Wits
    Hendrick Ekstein challenged by Thulani Hlatshwayo
    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Kaizer Chiefs set out to claim a narrow win over Bidvest Wits.

    Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Ajax Cape Town vs Polokwane City

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Baroka vs Free State Stars

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Platinum Stars vs Chippa United

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts:  1-2

    Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

    Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

     

