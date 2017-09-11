Superbru: Chiefs set to stall at CT City

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Kaizer Chiefs look set to stall against Cape Town City.
Free State Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
SuperSport United vs Platinum Stars
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Polokwane City vs Bloemfontein Celtic
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Chippa United vs Baroka
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
AmaZulu vs Maritzburg United
Gary Lemke: 0-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 0-3
Bidvest Wits vs Golden Arrows
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points
Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix