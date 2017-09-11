Superbru: Chiefs set to stall at CT City

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Kaizer Chiefs look set to stall against Cape Town City.

Free State Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

SuperSport United vs Platinum Stars

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Polokwane City vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Chippa United vs Baroka

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

AmaZulu vs Maritzburg United

Gary Lemke: 0-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 0-3

Bidvest Wits vs Golden Arrows

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix