 Superbru: Kaizer Chiefs set to stall at CT City
    • , , Tagged , , ,


    Superbru: Chiefs set to stall at CT City

    Gustavo Paez is challenged by Edmilson Dove
    Gustavo Paez is challenged by Edmilson Dove
    Published on

    Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Absa Premiership action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Kaizer Chiefs look set to stall against Cape Town City.

    Free State Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns 

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    SuperSport United vs Platinum Stars 

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Polokwane City vs Bloemfontein Celtic 

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Chippa United vs Baroka 

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    AmaZulu vs Maritzburg United 

    Gary Lemke: 0-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 0-3

    Bidvest Wits vs Golden Arrows 

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

    Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

    Article written by