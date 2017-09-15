Superbru: Chelsea to claim victory over Arsenal

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Chelsea aim to claim victory over Arsenal.

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Newcastle United vs Stoke City

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Watford vs Manchester City

Gary Lemke: 0-3

Wade Pretorius: 1-3

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 0-5

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Liverpool vs Burnley

Gary Lemke: 3-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea City

Gary Lemke: 3-0

Wade Pretorius: 4-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Manchester United vs Everton

Gary Lemke: 4-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 3-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points