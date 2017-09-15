Superbru: Chelsea to claim victory over Arsenal

Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Chelsea aim to claim victory over Arsenal.
Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Newcastle United vs Stoke City
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Watford vs Manchester City
Gary Lemke: 0-3
Wade Pretorius: 1-3
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 0-5
Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Liverpool vs Burnley
Gary Lemke: 3-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea City
Gary Lemke: 3-0
Wade Pretorius: 4-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Manchester United vs Everton
Gary Lemke: 4-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 3-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points