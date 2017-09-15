 Superbru: Chelsea to claim victory over Arsenal
    Alexis Sanchez vies for the ball with N'Golo Kante
    Before you make your Superbru picks for this weekend’s Premier League action, take a look at SoccerClub’s predictions as Chelsea aim to claim victory over Arsenal.

    Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Crystal Palace vs Southampton

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Newcastle United vs Stoke City

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Watford vs Manchester City

    Gary Lemke: 0-3

    Wade Pretorius: 1-3

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 0-5

    Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Liverpool vs Burnley

    Gary Lemke: 3-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea City

    Gary Lemke: 3-0

    Wade Pretorius: 4-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Chelsea vs Arsenal 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Manchester United vs Everton

    Gary Lemke: 4-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 3-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

