Superbru: Bayern set to stall at PSG

 Superbru: Bayern Munich set to stall at PSG
    Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
    Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Champions League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as PSG and Bayern Munich set to draw at Parc des Princes.

    Sevilla vs Maribor

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Spartak Moskva vs Liverpool

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    Besiktas vs RB Leipzig

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Napoli vs Feyenoord

    Gary Lemke: 3-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

    Gary Lemke: 4-0

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 5-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

    Gary Lemke: 0-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    APOEL vs Tottenham Hotspur

    Gary Lemke: 0-2

    Wade Pretorius: 0-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 0-2

    Monaco vs Porto

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 3-1

    Qarabag vs Roma

    Gary Lemke: 0-3

    Wade Pretorius: 0-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 0-3

    Sporting vs Barcelona

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-4

    Marshall Gouts: 0-4

    Juventus vs Olympiakos Piraeus

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Anderlecht vs Celtic

    Gary Lemke: 3-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    PSG vs Bayern Munich

    Gary Lemke: 2-2

    Wade Pretorius: 2-2

    Dylan Appolis: 2-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    CSKA Moskva vs Manchester United

    Gary Lemke: 0-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 0-2

    Basel vs Benfica

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

