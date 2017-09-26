Superbru: Bayern set to stall at PSG

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Champions League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as PSG and Bayern Munich set to draw at Parc des Princes.

Sevilla vs Maribor

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Spartak Moskva vs Liverpool

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

Besiktas vs RB Leipzig

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Napoli vs Feyenoord

Gary Lemke: 3-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Gary Lemke: 4-0

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 5-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Gary Lemke: 0-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

APOEL vs Tottenham Hotspur

Gary Lemke: 0-2

Wade Pretorius: 0-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 0-2

Monaco vs Porto

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 3-1

Qarabag vs Roma

Gary Lemke: 0-3

Wade Pretorius: 0-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 0-3

Sporting vs Barcelona

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-4

Marshall Gouts: 0-4

Juventus vs Olympiakos Piraeus

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Anderlecht vs Celtic

Gary Lemke: 3-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Gary Lemke: 2-2

Wade Pretorius: 2-2

Dylan Appolis: 2-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

CSKA Moskva vs Manchester United

Gary Lemke: 0-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 0-2

Basel vs Benfica

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points