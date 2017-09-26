Superbru: Bayern set to stall at PSG

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Champions League action, take a look at SoccerClubs predictions as PSG and Bayern Munich set to draw at Parc des Princes.
Sevilla vs Maribor
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Spartak Moskva vs Liverpool
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
Besiktas vs RB Leipzig
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Napoli vs Feyenoord
Gary Lemke: 3-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Gary Lemke: 4-0
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 5-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
Gary Lemke: 0-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
APOEL vs Tottenham Hotspur
Gary Lemke: 0-2
Wade Pretorius: 0-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 0-2
Monaco vs Porto
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 3-1
Qarabag vs Roma
Gary Lemke: 0-3
Wade Pretorius: 0-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 0-3
Sporting vs Barcelona
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-4
Marshall Gouts: 0-4
Juventus vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Anderlecht vs Celtic
Gary Lemke: 3-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
PSG vs Bayern Munich
Gary Lemke: 2-2
Wade Pretorius: 2-2
Dylan Appolis: 2-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
CSKA Moskva vs Manchester United
Gary Lemke: 0-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 0-2
Basel vs Benfica
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points