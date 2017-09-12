Superbru: Barca to take revenge on Juve

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Champions League action, take a look at Soccerclubs predictions as Barcelona takes revenge on Juventus.
Celtic vs PSG
Gary Lemke: 1-3
Wade Pretorius: 0-2
Dylan Appolis: 0-3
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Benfica vs CSKA Moskva
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Manchester United vs Basel
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 2-0
Olympiakos Piraeus vs Sporting
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht
Gary Lemke: 3-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-0
Dylan Appolis: 3-1
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Chelsea vs Qarabag
Gary Lemke: 3-0
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 2-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-1
Roma vs Atletico Madrid
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Barcelona vs Juventus
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-1
Maribor vs Spartak Moskva
Gary Lemke: 0-0
Wade Pretorius: 0-1
Dylan Appolis: 0-1
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund
Gary Lemke: 2-0
Wade Pretorius: 2-1
Dylan Appolis: 2-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
RB Leipzig vs Monaco
Gary Lemke: 1-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 1-2
Feyenoord vs Manchester City
Gary Lemke: 0-2
Wade Pretorius: 1-2
Dylan Appolis: 1-3
Marshall Gouts: 1-1
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Napoli
Gary Lemke: 1-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-3
Marshall Gouts: 1-3
Real Madrid vs APOEL
Gary Lemke: 4-0
Wade Pretorius: 3-0
Dylan Appolis: 4-0
Marshall Gouts: 3-0
Liverpool vs Sevilla
Gary Lemke: 2-1
Wade Pretorius: 1-1
Dylan Appolis: 1-2
Marshall Gouts: 2-2
Porto vs Besiktas
Gary Lemke: 1-0
Wade Pretorius: 1-0
Dylan Appolis: 1-0
Marshall Gouts: 1-0
Scoring:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Lose: 0 points
Photo: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO