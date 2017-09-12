 Superbru: Barcelona to take revenge on Juventus
    Superbru: Barca to take revenge on Juve

    Gonzalo Higuain in action against Lionel Messi
    Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Champions League action, take a look at Soccerclubs predictions as Barcelona takes revenge on Juventus.

    Celtic vs PSG

    Gary Lemke: 1-3

    Wade Pretorius: 0-2

    Dylan Appolis: 0-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Benfica vs CSKA Moskva

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Manchester United vs Basel

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 2-0

    Olympiakos Piraeus vs Sporting 

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht

    Gary Lemke: 3-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-0

    Dylan Appolis: 3-1

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Chelsea vs Qarabag

    Gary Lemke: 3-0

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 2-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-1

    Roma vs Atletico Madrid

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Barcelona vs Juventus

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-1

    Maribor vs Spartak Moskva

    Gary Lemke: 0-0

    Wade Pretorius: 0-1

    Dylan Appolis: 0-1

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

    Gary Lemke: 2-0

    Wade Pretorius: 2-1

    Dylan Appolis: 2-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    RB Leipzig vs Monaco

    Gary Lemke: 1-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 1-2

    Feyenoord vs Manchester City

    Gary Lemke: 0-2

    Wade Pretorius: 1-2

    Dylan Appolis: 1-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-1

    Shakhtar Donetsk vs Napoli

    Gary Lemke: 1-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-3

    Marshall Gouts: 1-3

    Real Madrid vs APOEL

    Gary Lemke: 4-0

    Wade Pretorius: 3-0

    Dylan Appolis: 4-0

    Marshall Gouts: 3-0

    Liverpool vs Sevilla 

    Gary Lemke: 2-1

    Wade Pretorius: 1-1

    Dylan Appolis: 1-2

    Marshall Gouts: 2-2

    Porto vs Besiktas 

    Gary Lemke: 1-0

    Wade Pretorius: 1-0

    Dylan Appolis: 1-0

    Marshall Gouts: 1-0

    Scoring:

    Win: 3 points

    Draw: 1 point

    Lose: 0 points

    Photo: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

