Superbru: Barca to take revenge on Juve

Before you make your Superbru picks for midweek Champions League action, take a look at Soccerclubs predictions as Barcelona takes revenge on Juventus.

Celtic vs PSG

Gary Lemke: 1-3

Wade Pretorius: 0-2

Dylan Appolis: 0-3

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Benfica vs CSKA Moskva

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Manchester United vs Basel

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 2-0

Olympiakos Piraeus vs Sporting

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Bayern Munich vs Anderlecht

Gary Lemke: 3-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-0

Dylan Appolis: 3-1

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Chelsea vs Qarabag

Gary Lemke: 3-0

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 2-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-1

Roma vs Atletico Madrid

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Barcelona vs Juventus

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-1

Maribor vs Spartak Moskva

Gary Lemke: 0-0

Wade Pretorius: 0-1

Dylan Appolis: 0-1

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Gary Lemke: 2-0

Wade Pretorius: 2-1

Dylan Appolis: 2-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

RB Leipzig vs Monaco

Gary Lemke: 1-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 1-2

Feyenoord vs Manchester City

Gary Lemke: 0-2

Wade Pretorius: 1-2

Dylan Appolis: 1-3

Marshall Gouts: 1-1

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Napoli

Gary Lemke: 1-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-3

Marshall Gouts: 1-3

Real Madrid vs APOEL

Gary Lemke: 4-0

Wade Pretorius: 3-0

Dylan Appolis: 4-0

Marshall Gouts: 3-0

Liverpool vs Sevilla

Gary Lemke: 2-1

Wade Pretorius: 1-1

Dylan Appolis: 1-2

Marshall Gouts: 2-2

Porto vs Besiktas

Gary Lemke: 1-0

Wade Pretorius: 1-0

Dylan Appolis: 1-0

Marshall Gouts: 1-0

Scoring:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Lose: 0 points

Photo: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO