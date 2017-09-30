Sundowns release PSL squad, Nascimento excluded

Mamelodi Sundowns have released their squad list of players who will do duty in the Absa Premiership this season, with defender Ricardo Nascimento not featuring.

Masandawana signed Brazilian defender Nascimento in July 2016, however he will not be playing PSL football this season, as he was not registered by the defending Caf Champions League winners – largely owing to him currently nursing what is expected to be a long-term hernia injury.

Burundian striker Fiston Abdul Razak also missed out on a berth after spending the last two seasons out on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Sundowns’ allocated five foreign spots are occupied by Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah, Colombian Leonardo Castro, French wing-back Fares Hachi and Ivorians Bangaly Soumahoro and Yannick Zakri.

Former Bidvest Wits loanee Cuthbert Malajila and Botswana attacker Mogakolodi Ngele have applied for permanent residence permits, but were not included in Pitso Mosimane’s side along with Kwanda Mngonyama.

Khama Billiat, Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Anthony Laffor have all been naturalised.

Sundowns’ 2017/18 Season Squad List:

Anele Ngcongca, Anthony Laffor, Asavela Mbekile, Bangaly Soumahoro, Thabo Nthethe, Leonardo Castro, Denis Onyango, Fares Hachi, George Lebese, Hlompho Kekana, Kennedy Mweene, Khama Billiat, Yannick Zakri, Lucky Mohomi, Keletso Makgalwa, Motjeka Madisha, Oupa Manyisa, Percy Tau, Razak Brimah, Rivaldo Coetzee, Tiyani Mabunda, Sibusiso Kumalo, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Siyanda Zwane, Tebogo Langerman, Thapelo Morena, Thela Ngobeni, Themba Zwane, Thendo Mukumela, Thokozani Sekotlong, Wayne Arendse.

Photo: Aubrey Kgakasti/Backpagepix