Sundowns promote development duo

Mamelodi Sundowns have promoted South African junior internationals Keletso Makgalwa and Thendo Mukumela with first-team contracts for the 2017-18 campaign.

Sundowns have been active in the transfer window, bolstering their squad with George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa and Brimah Razak in a bid to reclaim the Absa Premiership title and defend their Car Champions League trophy.

Pitso Mosimane, however, has not turned his back on the Chloorkop-based outfit’s successful development ranks, handing the Limpopo-born duo first-team contracts.

Makgalwa not only led the MultiChoice Diski Challenge title, but also picked up the tournament’s Player of the Season award for his eye-catching performances. The 20-year-old revealed his delight at being promoted into the Masandawana senior team.

‘I am happy that I have been promoted to the first team because supporters used to call me almost every day and send me messages, asking when is coach Pitso Mosimane promoting you to the first team,’ he told the club’s website.

‘Those people are looking forward to seeing me in the first team. This season will be about learning for me. But if I get a chance, I will grab it with both hands.

‘It’s a huge motivation to play alongside players like Khama Billiat, George Lebese, Percy Tau, Oupa Manyisa and others. I want to be at their level too one day, which is why I am prepared to work hard,’ he said.

Mukumela joins the first team with quite a bit of international experience under his belt, having featured at the World Cup with both the national Under-17 team in Chile and national Under-20 team in South Korea.

The centre-back also represented Bafana Bafana at the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers and the Cosafa Cup.

The 19-year-old, who is expected to compete with the likes of Wayne Arendse, Thabo Nthethe and Motjeka Madisha, says he will continue to work hard.

‘Playing for the first team is a dream come true,’ Mukumela said.

‘I am excited about this opportunity. Everything has been good. The tempo is high. Obviously graduating to the first team is a huge leap, but I am prepared to work hard to settle into the team.

‘I am ready to be in the starting line-up and I am ready to show the world what I can do,’ he added.

The defender, who is known for his versatility, can play at wing-back, in midfield and upfront, having initially been scouted as a striker during the Kay Motsepe Cup.

‘I have played in various positions from a young age,’ he added.

‘Surprisingly, I do well in almost all of them. I can play at right-back. When I joined the national Under-17 team I played in central midfield and they converted me to centre-back.

‘When I arrived at Sundowns in 2015, I started out as a striker. We went to Kay Motsepe Cup and I scored 11 goals in six games. I am waiting for the coach to tell me where he wants me to play and I will master that position,’ he said.

