Sundowns legend settling into new role

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri is settling well into his coaching job at the club, thanks to the guidance he is getting from the coaches around him at Chloorkop.

Moriri hung up his boots at the end of the 2016-17 campaign after being relegated with Highlands Park and joined the club’s development ranks, working alongside David Notoane and Shawn Bishop in his role as MultiChoice Diski Challenge side assistant coach.

‘I am settling in well. It’s a transition that was not easy, but with the help of the coaches I am settling in and I am happy so far,’ he told KickOff.

‘I could not be anywhere other than Sundowns. I feel at home and I am getting the support I need.

‘I am working with David and Shawn and we are working well together. Even the coaches from the first team have welcomed me very well. Even when the first team is training, I check their training sessions.

‘If there is something I don’t understand or I need clarity on something, they are here and I can always ask immediately,’ he added.

Moriri currently has his CAF B coaching license and says he is looking forward to upskilling himself in the near future.

‘I decided to attend the courses, because you can’t say because you played the game you automatically can coach. So you need guidelines, which is why I attended courses and they have been really helpful.

‘I have wanted to give back and help young players realise their dreams of playing football professionally. I also want to establish myself as one of the best coaches, so I don’t take it lightly.

‘I know it won’t come easy. I can see how hard coach Pitso and Manqoba [Mngqithi] have worked, so I need to put in the hours. I am planning to learn more,’ he concluded.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

– This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za