Sundowns edge Casablanca in Caf CL quarters

Yannick Zakri’s strike gave Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 victory against Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final tie, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

Pitso Mosimane named a line-up without the likes of Khama Billiat, Anthony Laffor and George Lebese due to injury as Leonardo Castro, Sibusiso Vilkazai and Percy led the attack for the defending champions.

Sundowns started the game off well and displayed their usual fluid style of play, with the Morrocan giants content on just getting behind the ball.

Hlompho Kekana came close to opening the scoring for Sundowns in the seventh minute, but his long-range thunderbolt narrowly missed the effort with keeper seemingly well-beaten.

Casablanca looked dangerous on the counter-attack, and showed glimpses of promise, but neither side were able to penetrate one another’s defence as the two sides headed into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

The Brazilians made the first substitution of the encounter when Yannick Zakri was introduced for Vilakazi in the second half.

Themba Zwane looked to get things going for the home side and he came close to setting-up Tau in the 50th minute, but the winger misguided his effort.

Sundowns had the first real sight of goal in the 67th minute when Langerman’s ball into the area found Arendse in a crowded area, but the centre-back wasn’t too aware of the incoming ball, with the ball ricocheting off his thigh.

The visitors continued with their conservative approach to the encounter, but weer barely given a sniff of goal as Sudnwosn upped their tempo.

Zakri opened scoring in 71st minute when a training ground move saw Tau’s corner find Zwane, whose flick-on in turn found Zakri who guided the ball home.

Tempers flared up towards the end of the encounter as Casablanca desperately looked to get the equaliser, but it wasn’t to be as Sundowns claimed a one-goal advantage going into the second-leg of their quarter-final clash.

