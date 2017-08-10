Sundowns confirm Lebese signing

Mamelodi Sundowns have further bolstered their squad with the signing of winger George Lebese from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Masandawana were engaged in negotiations with the Mamelodi-born man earlier this week and following successful talks, Lebese was sold to the Caf Champions League winners for an undisclosed amount.

Amakhosi’s football manager, Bobby Motaung, confirmed that the club have released Lebese at his request.

‘The deal was concluded this afternoon,’ Motaung said on the club’s official website.

‘We’ve seen Lebese grow with us and we released him at his request.

‘We are happy that the negotiations went well and an agreement has been reached with Sundowns.

‘Kaizer Chiefs do not stand in the way when the players express their desire to leave.

‘It’s our policy. We thank Lebese for his contribution to the success of the team and wish him all of the best in his future endeavours,’ he concluded.

George Lebese has been sold to Mamelodi Sundowns. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours #ThankYouLebese #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/VU00cFp1in — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 10, 2017

Lebese, who joined Chiefs in 2008 from Arcadia Shepherds, played over 150 games for the Soweto giants in all competitions, netting 25 times and assisting 22 times. During the latter stages of his career at the Naturena-based outfit with Steve Komphela at the helm, Lebese came under scrutiny from some of the Chiefs faithful for his inconsistency and apparent laziness, while some argued that the Chiefs’ dismal form affected his performance.

Lebese becomes Sundowns third signing of the transfer window, following the signings of goalkeeper Brimah Razak and midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

