Sundowns confirm injury list

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that they will be without the services of eight first-team members for their Absa Premiership tie against Free State Stars.

Masandawana do duty against Stars at the Goble Park Stadium, with kick-off set for 18:00 this evening, but the reigning Caf Champions league winners have been dealt a severe blow after confirming their list of casualties.

‘Khama Billiat, Yannick Zakri and Tiyani Mabunda lead the list of infield players who are sidelined by injuries,’ the statement released by the club’s official website read.

‘The goalkeeping department is also affected, as Kennedy Mweene will be missing

‘Mweene returns from Zambia’s World Cup Qualifier heroics against Algeria with a hamstring injury.

‘Muzikayise Mashaba, on the other hand, faces a long layoff as he recovers from an operation on a torn Achilles,’ the statement read.

The full list of injuries at Sundowns are as follows:

Khama Billiat (Hip flexor)

Yannick Zakri (Groin)

Tiyani Mabunda (Groin)

Keletso Makgalwa (Groin)

Sibusiso Kumalo (Groin)

Kennedy Mweene (Hamstring)

Siyanda Zwane (Toe blisters)

Muzikayise Mashaba (Torn Achilles)

