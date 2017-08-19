Sundowns beat SuperSport in Tshwane derby

Mamelodi Sundowns got their Absa Premiership campaign off to a positive start after securing a 2-0 victory over 10-man SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, writes Dylan Appolis.

Stuart Baxter’s side came into the encounter off the back of a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarter-finals last week to see them progress into the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane’s side looked to bounce back following their 1-0 defeat against Maritzburg United in the tournament.

The match got off to a slow start as both sides looked to find their feet, with neither side able to create any opportunities in the opening exchanges of the match.

Clayton Daniels came to his sides rescue in the 24th minute after the defender blocked Khama Billiat’s strike from 12-yards out as the scoreline remained goalless.

SuperSport nearly broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute after Aubrey Modiba unleashed a strike at goal, but his effort could only find the woodwork.

However, Sundowns eventually took the lead a minute later when Kekana latched onto a Billiat pass before slotting the ball past Ronwen Williams to find the bottom corner.

Sundowns thought they should’ve been awarded a penalty in injury time after Percy Tau was brought down in the area, but referee Victor Gomes waved play-on as they went into half time interval 1-0 in favour of Mosimane’s side.

The Brazilians came out with more intent in the second half and broke the deadlock through Themba Zwane when he beat his marker before his effort found the net.

At the other end, SuperSport continued to press forward in search of a goal with Bradley Grobler coming close in the 62nd minute after the striker forced Denis Onyango into making a great save with his headed effort.

The home side were then reduced to 10-men in the 74th minute when captain Dean Furman was shown his marching orders after picking up his second bookable offense.

However, Sundowns held onto their two-goal lead over SuperSport until the final whistle to secure the win and all three points.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix