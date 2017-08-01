Sundowns announce Brimah signing

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the arrival of Ghana international goalkeeper Razak Brimah on a five-year deal after he left Spanish second division side Cordoba.

Pitso Mosimane’s side have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2017-18 campaign as they replaced Wayne Sandilands, who joined Orlando Pirates with Brimah.

The 30-year-old shot stopper boasts a wealth of experience and is expected to add some competition to the club’s goalkeeping ranks, which already consists of Zambia and Uganda first-choice goalkeepers Kennedy Mweene and Denis Onyango respectively.

Let’s welcome Ghanaian shot-stopper Razak Brimah to the home of the African Champions Masandawana! #WelcomeRazak pic.twitter.com/qZZtUb1bNq — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 1, 2017

The Ghanian shot-stopper made headlines for the wrong reasons when he lamented The Black Stars’ fanbase in a video posted on his Facebook account during the AFrica Cup of Nations Cup in Gabon in January.

Brimah becomes the club’s first major signing of the transfer window, following the departures of Sandilands, Teko Modise and Samuel Julies to Pirates, Cape Town City and Chippa united respectively.

Photo: Gavin Barker/Backpagepix