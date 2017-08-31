Baxter: We’ll go all out to qualify

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says his side have enough motivation to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup ahead of their clash against Cape Verde on Friday.

The South African national team are set to take on the Blue Sharks in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, with the return leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 5 September.

All players based in South Africa have reported for national team duty, while the overseas-based players are set to link up with the squad in Cape Verde.

The 64-year-old insists his side will be inspired to finish top of Group D and qualify for the World Cup in Russia as they prepare for clashes against Cape Verde and Burkina Faso respectively.

‘I like the spirit in this team,’ Baxter told Safa.net.

‘If there is one thing you can’t fault the boys it is their camaraderie and unity.

‘We all want to go to Russia and qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and there is no better motivation for players than the idea of qualifying for two major global tournaments.’

The match at the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde kicks off at 20:30.