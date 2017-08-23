Strikers sign Colin Ingram for Big Bash

The Adelaide Strikers have added Colin Ingram to their roster for the seventh edition of the Big Bash League.

The ex-Proteas batsman comes off a successful T20 Blast stint with Glamorgan last season, where he finished as the Player of the Tournament, and has continued his form into this year’s competition.

Ingram has also scored 381 runs at a strike rate of 167.84, and two centuries to go with three tons in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Internationally, the 32-year-old played 31 ODIs and nine T20s for the Proteas before signing a Kolpak deal in 2015 with Glamorgan.

Strikers coach Jason Gillespie was excited to bring the big-hitter to Adelaide for this year’s campaign.

‘The decision was made that we’d look over the world for an overseas batsman and we found a quality one in Colin,’ Gillespie said.

‘He’s a guy who can bat in the top four and who can make the crowd excited.

‘He gives it a whack … he has a lot of T20 experience and adds a great deal to our batting line-up. I know that he’s absolutely thrilled and he’s really committed and really excited to be linking up with us.’

Strikers will hope that the inclusion of Ingram will help them improve on last year’s campaign, which saw them knocked out of the semi-finals.