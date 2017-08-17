Steyn on the verge of return?

Dale Steyn has indicated that he could make his Test return soon.

The 34-year-old, who has been injured since South Africa’s first Test against Australia in Perth in November 2016, has been recovering from a shoulder injury and there has been ongoing speculation regarding his return.

A recent Instagram post by the speedster in his whites, suggests that his comeback is near.

The wait is over. 👊🏼 A post shared by 🔘 (@dalesteyn) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

The Proteas had to do without their star seamer for victories against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but it was evident that they missed the paceman in their embarrassing tour of England.

Steyn currently sits second on South Africa’s all-time wicket-takers list with 417 scalps, just four behind Shaun Pollock at the summit.

The Proteas’ next assignment will be the home Test series against Bangladesh which starts on 28 September. Will we see Steyn in the starting XI?

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix