Steenkamp handed lifeline in France

Former Springbok prop Gurthrö Steenkamp has joined Stade Français as a medical joker ahead of the imminent French Top 14 season.

Stade decided to sign the former Springbok prop for the duration of the injury-enforced absence of his countryman and fellow Bok Heinke van der Merwe.

‘[Steenkamp] will be able to train with us on Monday and will be available for the first match of the Top 14 at home against Lyon on Saturday,’ Stade stated in a press release.

The 53-Test cap loosehead played six seasons for Toulouse, but his contract with the club expired at the end of last season.

Photo: Pascal Pavani/AFP Photo