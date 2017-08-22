 Steenkamp handed lifeline in France
    Former Springbok prop Gurthrö Steenkamp has joined Stade Français as a medical joker ahead of the imminent French Top 14 season.

    Stade decided to sign the former Springbok prop for the duration of the injury-enforced absence of his countryman and fellow Bok Heinke van der Merwe.

    ‘[Steenkamp] will be able to train with us on Monday and will be available for the first match of the Top 14 at home against Lyon on Saturday,’ Stade stated in a press release.

    The 53-Test cap loosehead played six seasons for Toulouse, but his contract with the club expired at the end of last season.

