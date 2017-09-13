Sredojevic: We’re looking forward to improving

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic believes his side will continue to improve after their 1-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday.



The Buccaneers claimed three points against the Urban Warriors at the Orlando Stadium to move up to second in the PSL standings.

The Buccaneers missed a couple of chances and had two goals disallowed in the second half, but the coach gave credit to his players.

The Serbian coach heaped praise on his sides following their on the day, but insists that Pirates will be hoping to improve their performance ahead of their clash against Maritzburg United on Friday.

‘We entered this game with the intention to win the game. We opened the game at the right time and then we have that problem of killing off the game,’ Sredojevic told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘We had two goals disallowed, anyhow we need to respect what has been decided. I want to give credit to the players for everything here, they really respected the badge and the jersey.

‘Unfortunately we couldn’t score more, but we won the match and we are looking forward to improve a lot because it has been the international break. When you come back we have 11 days for four matches and winning could be an injection of motivation for players to continue to pick up the points to put Orlando Pirates where it belongs.’

The match at the Harry Gwala Stadium kicks off at 20:00.