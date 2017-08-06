Sredojevic: We’ll succeed in all the challenges

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic believes the Buccaneers have the ability to overcome any challenge the 2017-18 season has in store for the club.

The Serbian coach was unveiled as the new head coach of the Buccaneers on Thursday to replace the departed Kjell Jonevret, who resigned from his post six months into his contract.

With the Buccaneers faithful fed up of the team’s mishaps in recent years, especially following their worst finish in the PSL era last season, the Serbian tactician expects no patience and is ready to knuckle down right away.

The 47-year-old strongly believes that with his vast experience of the game will help the Sea Robbers succeed during the upcoming season following a disappointing 2016-17 campaign.

‘I expect and have come here after being assured of full support from all structures within the club,’ Sredojevic told KickOff.com.

‘At a club of this magnitude, you cannot ask supporters for patience because there’s only one language they understand [winning].

‘We are running against time and need to work in that regard, and I strongly believe, with my capacities as manager off the field and football coach on the field, that we will succeed in all the challenges in front of us.’

Orlando Pirates will next welcome Chippa United to Orlando Stadium when the Absa Premiership returns on 19 August.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 18:00.