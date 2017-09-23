Sredojevic: We’ll fight for the points on offer

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says his side will be fighting for all three points against a struggling Bidvest Wits side when the two sides square off on Saturday.



The Buccaneers currently sit third in the Absa Premiership level on 11 points with Golden Arrows and Baroka in first and second respectively.

The Serbian coach says he is well aware of the threat the Clever Boys possesses, stating that one match could turn their luck around, despite Gavin Hunt’s side not claiming a single win in five matches.

‘Look, I have been on a consistent basis trying to remind my players of the task that lays ahead of us. We are professionals and in order to succeed as a professional you need to approach each match and each task in a manner befitting of the word,’ Sredojevic told his clubs official website.

‘We are well aware of the task that lies ahead of us. We are not going to focus too much on what has been happening to our opponents prior to this game because what matters to Orlando Pirates and the extended family, is what we do on Saturday.

‘Form counts for nothing on matchday, which is why we will not be underestimating our opposition. We will give them the respect they deserve and fight for the points on offer on the day.’

Orlando Pirates will go head-to-head against Bidvest Wits when the two sides meet in what is expected to be an enticing Absa Premiership clash at the Bidvest Stadium, with kicks off at 18:00.