Sredojevic: We need some improvement

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he is pleased with his side’s performance, but admits there is still room for improvement.

The Buccaneers currently sit fourth on the Absa Premiership table, level on eight points with Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and Baroka respectively.

The 48-year-old coach says believes the Sea Robbers can improve on their performance against the Team of Choice as they prepare for their next match against Cape Town City.

‘Look, this wasn’t an easy match by any means. It’s no surprise United are where they are on the log table,’ Sredojevic told his club’s official website.

‘Although I am happy with our general performance, I still believe there are some areas we need to improve on.

‘Obviously with our next match coming up so soon there’s little you can do except try and regenerate, and hope that the players are fresh for yet another challenge against City.’

Orlando Pirates will be eyeing a win when they welcome Cape Town City to the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Kick-off has been set for 19:30.