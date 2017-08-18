Sredojevic set to announce Pirates captain

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is expected to announce the new club captain ahead of their Absa Premiership clash against Chippa United on Saturday.

The Serbian coach was recently appointed as the new head coach at the club, following the departure of Kjell Jonevret, who spent less than six months at the helm.

The 47-year-old says he is pleased with the depth in the squad, while also revealing that his new club captain will be decided before their PSL clash against the Chilli Boys.

‘You need to be fully aware that this club has achieved everything imaginable in the last 80 years,’ Sredojevic told the media.

‘I want a captain and three senior players to be responsible for leading the team, we will make an announcement on the captaincy soon.

‘Like I said, I’m happy with the size of the squad, I’d rather have 11 lions than 50 sheep.’

The match at the Orlando Stadium kicks off at 18:00.