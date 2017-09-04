Springboks wary of Wallabies backline

Allister Coetzee has highlighted the threats posed by Wallabies stalwarts Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau ahead of Saturday’s Test in Perth.

While the Wallabies have started their Rugby Championship campaign with a couple of losses to the All Blacks, they have scored as many as nine tries across the first two Tests.

Beale and Folau have both dotted down in each Test, while veteran scrumhalf Will Genia has also shown signs of rediscovering some of his best form.

The Wallabies’ threats on attack – and indeed their all-round improvements from the first to the second Test – will have put the Boks on high alert as they head into this weekend’s clash in Perth.

‘If you look at the first Test and you take the mistakes out of that first Test, every single mistake they made they got punished,’ Coetzee said in Australia. ‘We always knew that despite the Super Rugby performances, this is a good Australian side. Take 50 players from Australia and put them together, you’ll still have a world-class team out there.’

Beale has returned from a season-long spell at English club Wasps, and added a different edge to the Wallabies’ midfield, with Coetzee acknowledging that he was a real danger man.

‘Kurtley Beale is an exceptional player. He’s one of those world-class players and he will always have a massive impact in any game because he’s a skillful player. He reads space very well, he’s got all the skill sets to distribute, to be able to kick, and he’s a good reader of the game. He has a massive influence on the Wallabies’ attack at this time.

‘Folau is in unbelievable form, he’s a top-quality player,’ Coetzee added. ‘Will Genia seems to have hit his straps now as well. They’ve got really quality backs and a pack that can lay a foundation for them.’

However, Coetzee did deliver a jibe about the Wallabies’ inability to finish off the All Blacks after scoring what appeared to be a match-winning try during the latter stages of the second Test in Dunedin.

‘To not to have won that one, I don’t know how it slipped away in the last three minutes when you get so close to winning a Test. They recovered well and to put themselves in a position to win it, you should win it.’

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images