Springboks vs Wallabies preview

The Springboks’ clash against the Wallabies this Saturday will be the most defining Test of Allister Coetzee’s tenure to date, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Bloemfontein.

Over the first six Tests of 2017, the tide of positive sentiment seemed to be gradually swelling as the Boks whitewashed France 3-0 in June, powered past Argentina in back-to-back wins and then played out to a respectable draw against the Wallabies in Perth.

Yet those six steps forward were followed by a giant leap backwards during an infamous 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in Albany, and suddenly the Boks have again become enemy No 1 in South Africa.

What Coetzee has continued to insist, though, is that the Boks won’t be defined by that result, but rather by the manner in which they respond this Saturday.

Yet it can’t be overlooked that while no one would have predicted the All Blacks to hammer the Boks to the tune of 57 unanswered points, the Kiwis were always expected to complete a comfortable win.

What that end result in Albany has done, is ramp up the pressure as the Boks now head into a home game against the Wallabies that they have traditionally managed to win.

As it is, the Boks have emerged victorious in their last four games against Australia in South Africa, while the Wallabies have won only the solitary game on the highveld in the past 54 years.

When one considers that historic losses have already been suffered against Ireland, Argentina, Italy and the All Blacks since Coetzee took up his position at the helm, a rare loss to the Wallabies in South Africa would be an unmitigated disaster.

The fact of the matter is that Coetzee has nailed his colours to the mast by largely sticking with the players he has backed throughout the year, with just Dillyn Leyds replacing out-of-form Raymond Rhule on the wing, while flanker Francois Louw returns, effectively as a replacement for the injured Jaco Kriel.

Will Coetzee’s faith be repaid or prove to be foolish? That is the question that will be answered on Saturday, with the Bok coach acknowledging that the team’s response will be season-defining.

‘It will have to be massive … What it will show is the character in this team. Winning doesn’t always mean you are the world’s best team. Sometimes it is about being able to dig deep and for those youngsters to show massive improvement and to learn from the last experience.

‘Whatever happens, this game is unpredictable, you could be 20 points up or you could be 20 points down. But it’s how you respond to the situation, and that is what I want to see – how we improve from last week. That will define this team in my opinion – if we can come back if we are behind and still pull it off, or if we are in front, can we still stick to the processes and not change and go into a different mode?’

Part of those processes will be for the Boks to clean up the set-piece and defensive woes that haunted them in Albany, while they have spoken of a desire to protect possession in a display of clinical phase play.

And while the Wallabies can be expected to stick to their strengths of a ball-in-hand approach, the Boks will know that the effects of altitude will work considerably in their favour during the final quarter.

So, are the Boks better than the 57-0 scoreline reflected in Albany? Have the coaching staff effectively completed their due diligence and enforced the necessary changes since then? Will the players respond with a performance of character or will old doubts cripple their efforts?

All of this will be revealed on Saturday, but anyway you look at it, this will be the biggest game of the Coetzee era. An expectant public awaits.

Stats and facts

None of the last seven games between these sides has seen an away victory, with Australia’s last victory in South Africa coming in 2011.

The Springboks have won eight of their last nine home games, only losing to New Zealand in that time (2016).

In the last round, South Africa were kept scoreless for just the fourth time in the professional era, with three of those games coming against the All Blacks.

The Wallabies’ last four wins in the Rugby Championship outside of Australia have all come against Argentina. Their last away win against one of the other sides came in 2011 against South Africa.

South Africa’s last game at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein was in 2010 when they lost 41-39 to Australia, ending a run of five victories at the venue spanning 2002-2009.

The Springboks have averaged more kicks from hand (24) and fewer passes (132) or carries (104) than any other side in the Rugby Championship this season.

South Africa have won more turnovers (34) than any other side, and twice as many as Australia (17), who have managed the fewest in this tournament.

Israel Folau has made the most metres of any player in this year’s edition of the Rugby Championship so far (465). He also ranks third for defenders beaten, second for offloads and second for breaks.

Malcolm Marx tops the charts for turnovers won (eight) in this tournament so far.

Springboks – T15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Francois Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Wallabies – 15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.

Subs (one to be omitted): 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Lukhan Tui, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi, 24 Henry Speight.

