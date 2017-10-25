Springboks thin in key positions

Allister Coetzee is set for yet another player management challenge on what could be a gruelling four-Test tour of Europe, writes JON CARDINELLI.

The Springboks have sustained significant losses in personnel since the start of the 2017 Test season. They will travel to the northern hemisphere with a group that is light on experience and quality, especially in certain positions.

NO 8

Bok captain Warren Whiteley has already been ruled out of the tour due to injury. According to SA Rugby, Duane Vermeulen will not be considered for selection.

Going by what he has posted on social media, Vermeulen is looking to make a comeback from a groin injury for his club, Toulon, in the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see if Coetzee and SA Rugby do in fact consider him for selection later in the tour.

The Boks are short on specialist players in this position. Uzair Cassiem has played much of his rugby at flank, but was used by the Boks at No 8 earlier this year. Francois Louw is recognised as one of the top opensiders in the world, but was asked to start at No 8 in the Boks’ most recent Test against the All Blacks.

The Bok coach will be hoping that Cassiem makes a successful return from injury, and that he doesn’t break down on tour. Bath-based Louw will not be available for the final tour match against Wales, as it falls outside of the World Rugby-sanctioned Test window.

Jaco Kriel has been ruled out of the tour due to injury. By the end of the sojourn, Coetzee may be forced to start rookie Dan du Preez at No 8 in a largely inexperienced and untried back row.

SCRUMHALF

Coetzee dropped Francois Hougaard after the Boks’ 57-0 loss to the All Blacks, citing the player’s technical weaknesses as the reason for dismissal. Faf de Klerk, who was the first-choice No 9 in 2016, hasn’t featured in the squad at all this season, and is currently playing his rugby for Sale in England.

Coetzee has backed Ross Cronjé to start whenever the Lions scrumhalf has been available. Cronjé, along with halfback partner Elton Jantjies, has failed to impress in the big games, though. The quality of his decision-making in the recent clash against the All Blacks at Newlands certainly left a lot to be desired.

The Boks don’t have many experienced options, though. Rudy Paige hasn’t been backed consistently at the Bulls or the Boks over the past two seasons, and appears to have lost confidence.

Results will be crucial on this tour, given that the Boks have gone through their last four Tests without a victory. At the same time, Coetzee has to develop more options in certain positions with the next two years in mind.

Lions scrumhalf Marco Jansen van Vuuren could benefit from a trip to the northern hemisphere. Sharks No 9 Louis Schreuder was with the Boks for the home leg of the recent Rugby Championship, and also needs to be given a chance sooner rather than later.

FULLBACK

Andries Coetzee has started all nine Tests for the Boks in 2017. The jury is still out on the Lions fullback. What has been clear over the past nine Tests is that the Boks are looking for a fullback with a strong kicking game.

The uncapped Warrick Gelant deserves to tour with the Boks. The Bulls fullback will lend something to the Boks’ attack. At the same time, his defence and kicking skills will undergo a stern examination in northern hemisphere conditions.

The Bok coach may also be tempted to give Dillyn Leyds an opportunity in this position. Leyds has featured on the wing in recent Tests, but has been used at flyhalf and fullback by the Stormers and Western Province in 2017.

Coetzee, Leyds and Gelant are international rookies – while uncapped, Gelant was part of the SA A side in June – and this will be their first Test tour to the northern hemisphere. No doubt the opposition halfbacks will look to target them in what could be wet conditions in Dublin, Paris and Padua (the roof at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff is likely to be closed for the 2 December fixture).

Ruan Combrinck sustained a season-ending shoulder injury recently and will not be available for the tour. Combrinck, a physical specimen with a strong kicking game, has been identified as a player who can give the Boks more options at No 15 in future.

The Bok squad will be announced on 29 October.

Photo: Richard Wainwright/BackpagePix